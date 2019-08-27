Lenox Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co LTD (SHI) Position by $650,433 as Share Price Declined; Gates Capital Management Trimmed Snap On (SNA) Holding as Share Value Declined

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 23.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 149,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The hedge fund held 489,701 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.65M, down from 639,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $144.86. About 81,660 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd (SHI) by 4537.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 13,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.68% . The institutional investor held 14,144 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675,000, up from 305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 29,332 shares traded. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) has declined 43.50% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SHI News: 21/03/2018 – SINOPEC KANTONS HOLDINGS LTD 0934.HK – FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK7 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE; 26/03/2018 – China’s state-owned oil companies rev up investment; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE 600871.SS 1033.HK SAYS UNIT WINS PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WORTH 1.23 BLN YUAN; 18/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Sinopec Engineering (Group) Co. Ltd. On Other; 26/03/2018 – HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) — China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., better known as Sinopec, reported net profit of 51.12 billion yuan ($8.10 billion) for 2017, a 10.1% increase from the previous year, helped by oil’s recovery and better prices for its products; 10/04/2018 – China’s Sinopec plans to cut Saudi crude oil imports loading in May by 40 percent, an official from the company’s trading arm Unipec said; 10/04/2018 – China’s Sinopec is reportedly planning to cut Saudi oil imports due to price rises; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Sinopec USA turns copper buyer to supply China operations; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB10.58 BLN VS LOSS OF RMB16.11 BLN; 21/03/2018 – VIVID TECHNOLOGY-NEWCO2FUELS EXECUTED COMMERCIALISATION AGREEMENT WITH SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) (SEG) TO COMMERCIALISE NCF’S CO2-TO-FUEL TECHNOLOGY

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.58M shares to 3.66 million shares, valued at $93.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 1.27M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV).

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.97 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $163.98M for 12.19 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Snap-on acquires Cognitran for $31M in cash – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Snap On Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Essex Inv Limited Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 6,228 shares. Regions Financial reported 734,307 shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 200 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested 0.18% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 12,649 shares. Webster Bancorp N A accumulated 275 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Victory Capital Inc invested 0.01% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Ashmore Wealth Ltd Com holds 279,013 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd has 0.01% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id owns 88,638 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0.01% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Moreover, Parkside National Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 363 shares. Westpac Banking invested 0% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Amica Retiree Med holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 258 shares.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kao Corp Unsponsord Ads by 34,102 shares to 1,184 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) by 21,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).