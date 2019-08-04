Lenox Wealth Management Has Increased Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co LTD (SHI) Stake by $650,433 as Market Value Declined; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Trimmed Itau Unibanco Holding Sa (Adr) (ITUB) Stake by $1.69 Million as Stock Value Rose

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa (Adr) (ITUB) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 211,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 978,444 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62M, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 28.34M shares traded or 54.60% up from the average. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 10/05/2018 – CREDITORS LEAD EFFORT TO SELL COMMUTER RAIL UNIT AFTER TALKS BETWEEN ODEBRECHT AND MUBADALA DID NOT REACH AGREEMENT; 05/04/2018 – Itau Names Gustavo Tavares as Private Banking CEO in Switzerland; 12/04/2018 – Itau Unibanco- Conference call Invitation; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 14/03/2018 – ITAU CEO: LATAM FACES RECENT FOREIGN TRADE CHALLENGES; 10/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CREDITORS TAKE OVER SALE MANDATE FOR ODEBRECHT’S COMMUTER RAIL UNIT SUPERVIA; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE APPROVES ITAÚ PURCHASE OF STAKE IN XP INVESTIMENTOS BY 5-2 VOTE; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL MAY START RAISING RATES BY 2H 2019: ITAU’S MESQUITA; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT NEW DEAL: ITAU UNIBANCO $ PERPNC5 JR SUB; IPT MID 6%S; 10/04/2018 – Brazilian banks will offer alternatives to overdraft credit

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd (SHI) by 4537.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 13,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.68% . The institutional investor held 14,144 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675,000, up from 305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 34,197 shares traded. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) has declined 43.50% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SHI News: 18/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Engineering (Group) Co. Ltd; 02/04/2018 – Sinopec group to lift gas supplies, LNG receiving capacity; 02/04/2018 – CHINA’S SINOPEC AIMS FOR SHALE GAS OUTPUT AT 10 BCM BY 2020- SENIOR COMPANY OFFICIAL; 21/03/2018 – VIV:SINOPEC & NCF ENTER COMMERCIALISATION PACT; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Sinopec USA turns copper buyer to source for China operations; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-NO GUARANTEES GIVEN AT MEETINGS BY SINOPEC, ZHUHAI ZHENRONG OFFICIALS; 25/04/2018 – SINOPEC PLANS TO REDUCE SAUDI CRUDE OIL LOADINGS IN JUNE, JULY AFTER 40 PCT CUT IN MAY – UNIPEC OFFICIALS; 13/03/2018 – Platts: Refinery news: Sinopec Hainan raises Mar oil product exports by 42% on month; 02/04/2018 – China’s Sinopec aims for shale gas output of 10 bcm by 2020; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC SSC: BID-WINNING OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 62,045 shares to 454,091 shares, valued at $47.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 65,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 0 (SHYG).

More notable recent Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “2019 Lithium Themes To Watch Out For – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “XPO Off-Loads Chief Operating Officer as Focus Shifts – The Motley Fool” published on March 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.