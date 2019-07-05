Lenox Wealth Management Has Increased Its Sun Communities (SUI) Stake; Luxor Capital Group LP Position in Lennar (LEN) Upped as Shares Rose

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 103.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 590,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.96 million, up from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 986,113 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sun Communities Inc (SUI) by 275.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 2,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,533 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $421,000, up from 942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 109,067 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 10,100 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $12.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 11,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,845 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Basswood Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 516,202 shares. Luxor Cap Grp Limited Partnership holds 0.97% or 590,000 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Capital stated it has 19,126 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Com invested in 134,394 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 21,591 shares. Leuthold Grp Llc holds 93,794 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Macquarie Gp stated it has 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Abrams Bison Invs Limited Liability invested 10.65% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Cls Invs Lc holds 64 shares. Horseman Cap Management reported 34,900 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. First Commercial Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services holds 6,265 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 414,839 are held by Psagot Investment House Ltd. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 1.21 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Long Pond Ltd Partnership has 2.33 million shares for 3.98% of their portfolio.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $30.31 million activity.

