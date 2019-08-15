Lenox Wealth Management Has Decreased Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Holding By $3.99 Million; Harris Associates LP Has Raised By $9.96 Million Its Apple (AAPL) Holding

Harris Associates LP increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 1.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harris Associates LP acquired 52,707 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Harris Associates LP holds 3.86 million shares with $732.92 million value, up from 3.81 million last quarter. Apple Inc now has $917.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $202.92. About 7.70 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Boston Channel: Boston’s flagship Apple store robbed, person hurt; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple and Google Play; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett buys more Apple; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?; 27/03/2018 – Live from Chicago: Apple’s education event Notes in real time; 24/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Samsung On the Hook for $539M Over Apple Designs: A California jury today decided that Samsung must pay; 01/05/2018 – Apple CFO Says $999 IPhone X Isn’t Priced Too High; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 02/04/2018 – CNET: Apple’s Mac computers may use its own chips starting in 2020

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) stake by 99.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 132,877 shares as Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)’s stock declined 13.80%. The Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 194 shares with $6,000 value, down from 133,071 last quarter. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust now has $3.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.19. About 186,836 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK BID REPRESENTED HIGHER IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49/SHR; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Rejects Pebblebrook Offer; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Offers Final Merger Proposal; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK REVISES MERGER PROPOSAL & RAISES OFFER PRICE; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $2.56 TO $2.69; 24/04/2018 – LASALLE WILL REVIEW PEBBLEBROOK’S REVISED PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST PEB.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Bd of Trustees Will Carefully Review Pebblebrook’s Revised Proposal; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Real Estate Cuts Pebblebrook; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Raises Offer for LaSalle Hotels to $3.6 Billion

More notable recent Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s (NYSE:PEB) Share Price Down By 27%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: BofA/Merrill Lynch Downgrades PebbleBrook Hotel Trust (PEB) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Completes Sale of Hotel Amarano Burbank – Business Wire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 7.52 million shares. Security Cap & Management Inc invested in 417,125 shares or 0.53% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 825,884 shares in its portfolio. Westpac reported 377,922 shares stake. 1.77M are owned by Macquarie Grp Ltd. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested in 0% or 502,391 shares. Moreover, Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 11,040 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth holds 15,658 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt holds 0.03% or 505,566 shares in its portfolio. Somerset Trust Communications invested in 0.13% or 7,999 shares. Honeywell Intl invested in 94,255 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.02% or 21,378 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup owns 116,771 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp has 8,504 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Among 4 analysts covering Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Pebblebrook Hotel has $3500 highest and $2900 lowest target. $32’s average target is 22.18% above currents $26.19 stock price. Pebblebrook Hotel had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, July 17. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Monday, February 25.

Analysts await Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. PEB’s profit will be $104.53M for 8.18 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased Lonza Group Ltd (LZAGY) stake by 133,449 shares to 133,556 valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield Corporate Bd (HYG) stake by 119,019 shares and now owns 119,136 shares. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd (NYSE:SHI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Management Lc reported 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vision Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 4.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 273,298 shares. Florida-based Steinberg Global Asset has invested 0.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Halsey Associate Ct reported 4.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lafleur Godfrey Lc holds 5.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 105,224 shares. One Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 0% or 17.87M shares. Artisan Ptnrs Partnership invested in 517,002 shares. Accredited Invsts Inc reported 57,252 shares. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc holds 0.01% or 6,125 shares in its portfolio. Smith Moore accumulated 39,876 shares or 1.81% of the stock. The Florida-based Harvey Mngmt Inc has invested 6.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 24,252 are owned by Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Llc.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $214.57’s average target is 5.74% above currents $202.92 stock price. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $160 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, May 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, July 17. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Evercore on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Wedbush. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was downgraded by HSBC. The firm has “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities given on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Monness on Friday, March 22.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Wrong Place, Wrong Time – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Sold Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Just Own The 9% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Semis, Apple gain on tariff news – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Harris Associates LP decreased Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) stake by 385,570 shares to 2.13M valued at $135.40 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Centennial Resource Dev Inc stake by 360,568 shares and now owns 4.29M shares. Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) was reduced too.