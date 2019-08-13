Lenox Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Position in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by $918,708 as Market Value Rose; Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Holding by $7.07 Million

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 20.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 131,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19 million, down from 631,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 325,358 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 99.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 21,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 140 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 22,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 355,788 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC SN.L – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Expects Trading Conditions to Return to More Normal Levels; 06/03/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – ANNOUNCES FULL COMMERCIAL RELEASE OF JOURNEY Il XR TOTAL KNEE ARTHROPLASTY; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Sees 2018 Underlying Rev Up 2%-3%; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Underlying Revenue Flat; 06/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew announces full commercial release of JOURNEY™ II XR Total Knee Arthroplasty; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds Smith & Nephew, Exits Vanda Pharma; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew New CEO chosen; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lonza Group Ltd (LZAGY) by 133,449 shares to 133,556 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 38,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 100,000 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $191.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Wen Hldg Inc.

