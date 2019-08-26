Lenox Wealth Management Has Decreased Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holding By $2.44 Million; Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) stake by 98.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 10,029 shares as Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 123 shares with $30,000 value, down from 10,152 last quarter. Fleetcor Technologies Inc now has $25.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.49% or $7.48 during the last trading session, reaching $292.97. About 840,575 shares traded or 35.76% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 7 analysts covering Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Acadia Healthcare has $45 highest and $3300 lowest target. $37.38’s average target is 41.43% above currents $26.43 stock price. Acadia Healthcare had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20. BMO Capital Markets maintained Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) rating on Tuesday, March 5. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $33 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. Robert W. Baird maintained Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) on Monday, March 4 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Monday, March 11. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38 target in Monday, March 4 report. The stock of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31. See Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) latest ratings:

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $2.34 billion. The companyÂ’s acute inpatient psychiatric facilities offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities include residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides outpatient community services, such as community programs that are designed to provide therapeutic treatment to children and adolescents who have a clinically-defined emotional, psychiatric, or chemical dependency disorder.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 14,938 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership reported 1.50 million shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.06% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) or 36,100 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 5,052 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt L P accumulated 2,965 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) or 517,440 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 20,736 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 47,038 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 134,762 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 22,871 shares. Amer Assets Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 25,000 shares stake. Amer Intll Grp Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Principal Financial Grp Incorporated owns 383,990 shares. Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Among 4 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies has $305 highest and $24000 lowest target. $273.40’s average target is -6.68% below currents $292.97 stock price. Fleetcor Technologies had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) rating on Monday, March 25. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $277 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. Citigroup maintained the shares of FLT in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office holds 11 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Atria Investments Ltd has 0.03% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Fin Advisers Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 16,703 shares. 12 West Capital Limited Partnership invested in 9.7% or 482,338 shares. Invesco Limited reported 509,122 shares stake. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 34,139 shares. 152,995 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Cap Svcs Of America holds 2.85% or 72,224 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles & Equity Rech holds 0.02% or 12,103 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Incorporated accumulated 0% or 6 shares. Burney Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings has invested 0.05% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) stake by 10,522 shares to 10,644 valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd (NYSE:SHI) stake by 13,839 shares and now owns 14,144 shares. Henkel Ag & Co Kgaa (HENKY) was raised too.