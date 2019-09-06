Lenox Wealth Management Has Cut Its Prologis (PLD) Holding by $1.30 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Boosted Qad (QADA) Holding

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 80.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 18,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 4,462 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321,000, down from 22,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $84.98. About 267,010 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 266,071 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46 million, up from 248,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $783.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $41.77. About 6,163 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 27,225 shares to 27,373 shares, valued at $670,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield Corporate Bd (HYG) by 119,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd (NYSE:SHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Fincl Bank Incorporated reported 0.09% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). D E Shaw & Com stated it has 46,091 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl Inc has 0.2% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Victory Mngmt accumulated 12,733 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell invested in 0.81% or 186,484 shares. 4,016 were reported by Lincoln. Invesco invested in 10.93 million shares. Foundry Partners Llc holds 0.27% or 94,940 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 1.54M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,495 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 247,667 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 103,561 shares. 180,690 were reported by Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited. Highland Capital Lc reported 0.42% stake.