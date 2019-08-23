Lenox Wealth Management Has Cut By $1.30 Million Its Prologis (PLD) Position; Sina – Ordinary Shares (SINA) Shorts Down By 8.17%

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 80.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 18,241 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 3.88%. The Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 4,462 shares with $321,000 value, down from 22,703 last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $53.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 1.33M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors

Sina Corporation – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SINA) had a decrease of 8.17% in short interest. SINA’s SI was 1.87M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.17% from 2.04M shares previously. With 917,000 avg volume, 2 days are for Sina Corporation – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SINA)’s short sellers to cover SINA’s short positions. The SI to Sina Corporation – Ordinary Shares’s float is 3.05%. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 749,915 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina

Among 5 analysts covering Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sina Corp has $108 highest and $4500 lowest target. $72.75’s average target is 75.13% above currents $41.54 stock price. Sina Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, March 6. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. As per Tuesday, May 28, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Benchmark. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 31 by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup maintained SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) rating on Thursday, March 7. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $91 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media firm in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $2.89 billion. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, entertainment, and education; and education, digital, fashion, eLadies, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest channels. It has a 20.26 P/E ratio. The firm also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) stake by 27,225 shares to 27,373 valued at $670,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Lonza Group Ltd (LZAGY) stake by 133,449 shares and now owns 133,556 shares. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) was raised too.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.96M for 22.58 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering ProLogis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ProLogis has $8900 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.67’s average target is -2.76% below currents $83.99 stock price. ProLogis had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) rating on Tuesday, August 13. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $8900 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.