Lenox Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Position in Simon Property Group (SPG) by $325,780; Fil LTD Has Trimmed Hologic (HOLX) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 413,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 35 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 413,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 25,157 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q REV. $789.3M, EST. $781.2M; 27/03/2018 – Hologic Says FDA Approves New Innovations on Its 3Dimensions Mammography System; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss/Shr $2.46; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hologic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOLX); 25/04/2018 – Hologic: FDA Approval of ThinPrep Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Reiterating Adj EPS Guidance for Year; 14/03/2018 – CAFC: HOLOGIC, INC. v. SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1389 – 2018-03-14

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 4589.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 1,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 1,829 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, up from 39 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $148.14. About 38,258 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 61,057 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $220.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 535,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $170.51M for 18.82 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kao Corp Unsponsord Ads by 34,102 shares to 1,184 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Iboxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Etf (LQD) by 29,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

