Lenox Wealth Management Has Boosted Its C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Stake by $904,892; Shares Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Hillman Co Has Increased Its Holding by $2.23 Million

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 8624.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 10,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 10,644 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926,000, up from 122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $83.28. About 1.59M shares traded or 26.37% up from the average. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.56M, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Dominates Retail and Tech; 16/03/2018 – Amazon warrior Margaret Mee with gun […]; 29/03/2018 – Amazon extends slump after Trump tweet; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Ragan Communications hosts powerhouse lineup at Amazon headquarters; 19/03/2018 – DIGITAL TAX ISSUE IS SAID TO IMPACT GOOGLE, AMAZON, OTHERS; 19/03/2018 – Adweek: Amazon Is Finding It Must Learn About Its Customers to Succeed in Retail; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 09/03/2018 – Amazon’s Expanding Grocery Delivery Is Opening Salvo: Report — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,473 are owned by Holderness Comm. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 3,530 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company accumulated 156,889 shares. Narwhal Capital Mgmt has invested 1.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fiduciary accumulated 30,985 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Limited accumulated 14,910 shares or 4.93% of the stock. Moreover, Permanens Capital Limited Partnership has 0.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 854 shares. Glenmede Communication Na reported 0.15% stake. Scholtz And Limited Liability Corporation has 5.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,475 shares. Westwood Grp Inc invested in 0.33% or 17,625 shares. 3 are owned by Live Your Vision Ltd Limited Liability Company. Southeast Asset Advsr Inc owns 264 shares. Acg Wealth holds 8,405 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Woodstock Corporation stated it has 151 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.41% or 307 shares.

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s What to Expect from Amazon’s (AMZN) Q1 2019 Earnings Results – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TFSA Investors: Did Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Kill Bookstore Stocks? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 6,730 shares to 127 shares, valued at $8,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3 Mth T by 7,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31 shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 16,535 shares. Mairs And Power has invested 2.02% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Art Advsr Llc invested in 0.23% or 44,858 shares. 435 are owned by Reilly Fincl Advisors Llc. Moreover, Cls Llc has 0% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Oppenheimer & Com accumulated 0.01% or 2,405 shares. 201,760 are owned by State Teachers Retirement System. Accredited Investors Inc invested in 68,854 shares or 1.21% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.1% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Neumann Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 23,040 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 66,877 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Atria Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 3,846 shares. 52,550 are owned by Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc. Advisory Services Net Limited Co invested in 0.05% or 7,812 shares. Taylor Frigon Management Lc accumulated 11,380 shares.

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Value Investors Consider C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Stock? – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Down 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Cards for C.H. Robinson (CHRW) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Mark – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,985 activity.