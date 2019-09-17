Lenox Wealth Management Decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position; Voloridge Investment Management Lifted Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Position

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 4.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 22,355 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 431,736 shares with $47.34M value, down from 454,091 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $303.84B valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $121.41. About 3.41 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) stake by 30.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Voloridge Investment Management Llc acquired 13,723 shares as Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH)’s stock rose 17.22%. The Voloridge Investment Management Llc holds 59,017 shares with $3.91 million value, up from 45,294 last quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor now has $10.09B valuation. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $71.94. About 554,261 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges; 26/04/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN SPOT ON $998M IDIQ CONTRACT; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – WAS AWARDED $179 MLN CONTRACT IN NOVEMBER OF 2017 FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS; 27/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – U.S. EPA AWARDED CO A SPOT ON A $115 MLN, FIVE-YEAR, INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUALITY CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 23/03/2018 – Sevatec Expands Immigration Data Sciences Portfolio; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 6 TO 8 PCT; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Rev $1.64B; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities

More recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) stake by 5,118 shares to 29,660 valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) stake by 8,801 shares and now owns 269,172 shares. Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sageworth Trust has 2,713 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Optimum Invest Advisors stated it has 0.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 17,944 were reported by Beaumont Fincl Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cv Starr And accumulated 80,000 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.56% or 306,284 shares. Independent Invsts Incorporated stated it has 62,325 shares. Condor Mgmt owns 95,109 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Limited Company owns 26,355 shares. Stock Yards Fincl Bank And Tru accumulated 1.04% or 101,769 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wheatland Advsr invested 1.78% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ims Cap Management reported 0.4% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cullinan Assoc Inc accumulated 168,567 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Security National Trust stated it has 1.67% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). L & S Advsrs Incorporated holds 47,621 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.48 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -2.81% below currents $121.41 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $12900 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 17 report. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24.

Among 4 analysts covering Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has $7600 highest and $7000 lowest target. $73.25’s average target is 1.82% above currents $71.94 stock price. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding had 7 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, July 30. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the shares of BAH in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Booz Allen to Participate at Morgan Stanley’s 7th Annual Laguna Conference on September 12th – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 216% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP) stake by 4,190 shares to 3,277 valued at $380,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) stake by 70,381 shares and now owns 6,600 shares. Ryanair Hldgs Plc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 121.67 million shares or 1.36% less from 123.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil owns 566,797 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 182,241 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Co holds 0.21% or 7,795 shares in its portfolio. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Css Lc Il accumulated 2,500 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 0.11% or 694,126 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 451,047 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.04% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Three Peaks Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.53% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Ifrah Serv Inc reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 4,593 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bank reported 0.05% stake. Boston Private Wealth Lc invested in 0.04% or 18,887 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 2.09M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.02% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH).