Lenox Wealth Management Decreased Its Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Stake by $3.99 Million; Argyle Capital Management Lowered Its Verisign (VRSN) Position by $859,750; Market Value Rose

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by 99.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 132,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 133,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 200,716 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 17.53% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Confirms It Received Further Revised Unsolicited Proposal From Pebblebrook; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK – IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49/SHARE AS PER NEW PROPOSAL BASED ON HIGHER FIXED EXCHANGE RATIO OF 0.9085 PEBBLEBROOK SHARE FOR EACH LASALLE SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Bd of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Offers Final Merger Proposal; 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Bd of Trustees Will Carefully Review Pebblebrook’s Revised Proposal; 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letters to LaSalle Hotel Properties Proposing Merger; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: LaSalle Hasn’t Responded to Revised Proposal, Continues to Refuse to Negotiate Agreement to Combine; 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook ready to discuss buyout offer pricing for LaSalle Hotel; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Bd of Trustees Confirms Unanimous Rejection of Unsolicited Proposal From Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK REVISED OFFER HAS OPTION FOR CASH UP TO 15%; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Boosts Its Bid for LaSalle Hotel Properties

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 4,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, down from 25,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $214.71. About 129,540 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield Corporate Bd (HYG) by 119,019 shares to 119,136 shares, valued at $10.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd (NYSE:SHI) by 13,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset reported 76,188 shares. Covington Mngmt holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 231,191 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 0.01% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 2.68M shares. Bamco Inc has 954 shares. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) has invested 0.02% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). 255,647 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. 14,886 were accumulated by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 55,643 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 0.02% or 63,854 shares in its portfolio. Zimmer Prtn Lp holds 1.68M shares. 8,504 are held by Citadel Advisors Lc. Echo Street Cap Ltd Company stated it has 280,577 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Loudon Limited Liability Co has invested 1.89% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Penn Management Com holds 0.67% or 204,047 shares.

Analysts await Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PEB’s profit will be $108.42 million for 8.02 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.43% EPS growth.