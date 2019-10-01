Lenox Wealth Management Decreased Its Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Position as Market Value Declined; Overbrook Management Position in Constellium Nv (CSTM) Has Upped as Stock Rose

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 2,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 42,792 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56M, down from 45,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.05. About 1.98 million shares traded or 81.13% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER GROSS NPA 1.3 PERCENT VERSUS 1.29 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES (CORRECTS; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 12/04/2018 – KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD KECL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.11 PCT TO 6.93 PCT; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROFIT FROM SALE INVESTMENTS IN MARCH QTR WAS INR3B; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC PROPOSES TO RAISE UP TO INR2.1B VIA PLACEMENT OF SHRS; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONALLY PROVIDED INR800M TO CONTINGENCIES A/C

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 422,366 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, up from 347,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $12.71. About 1.31 million shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “7 New #1 Top Picks From Credit Suisse for 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on March 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Constellium N.V. Stock Popped 10% – The Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium to purchase UACJ’s Stake in Auto Body Sheet Joint Venture in Bowling Green, Kentucky – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Constellium jumps 10% post Q2 results; raises FY19 adj. EBITDA guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium N.V. Announces Delisting From Euronext Paris – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 31, 2018.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $484.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 37,757 shares to 167,480 shares, valued at $13.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,880 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $1.62 billion for 14.41 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HDFC Bank Is Approaching The Decadal Danger Zone – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “HDFC Bank Limited Filed its Form 20-F for the Year Ended March 31, 2019 on July 31, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HDFC Bank Limited 20-F Available Online – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why HDFC Bank Limited Stock Jumped 9% on Friday – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $334.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 7,888 shares to 9,110 shares, valued at $797,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 8,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND).