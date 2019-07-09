Lenox Wealth Management Cut Its Stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by $549,103 as Valuation Rose; Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Trimmed Enbridge (ENB) Position as Share Price Rose

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 98.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 17,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 321 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 18,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $34.66. About 1.50M shares traded or 17.45% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 8.59% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 48.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co analyzed 37,504 shares as the company's stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,074 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 76,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $72.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.98. About 2.11 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500.





Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 37.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ENB’s profit will be $790.22M for 23.06 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.07% negative EPS growth.



Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $77.27M for 21.13 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

