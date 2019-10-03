Lenox Wealth Management Cut Its Procter & Gamble Co Call Opt 07/19 95.0 (Call) (PG) Holding; Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) Sellers Increased By 0.8% Their Shorts

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased Procter & Gamble Co Call Opt 07/19 95.0 (Call) (PG) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 454,071 shares as Procter & Gamble Co Call Opt 07/19 95.0 (Call) (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 20 shares with $29,000 value, down from 454,091 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co Call Opt 07/19 95.0 (Call) now has $303.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $121.08. About 6.38 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ELOX) had an increase of 0.8% in short interest. ELOX’s SI was 861,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.8% from 854,700 shares previously. With 73,700 avg volume, 12 days are for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s short sellers to cover ELOX’s short positions. The SI to Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 6.59%. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.04. About 112,051 shares traded or 39.73% up from the average. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) has declined 46.10% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ELOX News: 10/05/2018 ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS INC ELOX.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.31; 14/05/2018 – lncysus Announces Appointment of Joy Bessenger as Senior Vice President, Finance and Strategy; 14/05/2018 – Soleno Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase lll Clinical Trial of DCCR in Prader-Willi Syndrome; 17/05/2018 – Seres Therapeutics to Host Microbiome R&D Event and Webcast on May 24, 2018

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) stake by 8,801 shares to 269,172 valued at $13.71 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield Corporate Bd (HYG) stake by 19,078 shares and now owns 138,214 shares. Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) was raised too.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.41 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudock Gru Limited Liability Corporation reported 24,474 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Aull & Monroe Invest Corp accumulated 45,361 shares. 18,642 were reported by Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 683,545 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Chickasaw Cap Management Lc reported 24,793 shares. Financial Architects Incorporated invested in 9,924 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 3,855 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Saratoga Invest Mngmt owns 531,885 shares for 3.67% of their portfolio. Cubic Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 10,190 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com invested 0.75% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 25,369 are owned by Golub Grp Limited Liability Corp. Vident Investment Advisory Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20,132 shares. Tcw Gp Inc holds 562,573 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Alley Co Ltd holds 43,798 shares. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 7,185 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -2.54% below currents $121.08 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 7 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, June 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital.

