Lenox Wealth Management Cut Its Procter & Gamble Co Call Opt 07/19 95.0 (Call) (PG) Position by $658.40 Million as Valuation Rose; American Airls Group (AAL) Holder Tyvor Capital Has Trimmed Position

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Call Opt 07/19 95.0 (Call) (PG) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 454,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 20 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29,000, down from 454,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co Call Opt 07/19 95.0 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $121.35. About 690,585 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 92.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 1.34M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 111,161 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 1.26 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – HIGHER FUEL PRICES LED TO A DECLINE IN YEAR-OVER-YEAR EARNINGS IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO EXCLUDING FUEL PRICES `EVERYTHING ELSE FEELS VERY GOOD’; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT; 15/04/2018 – American Airlines resumes flying over Russian airspace after one-day halt; 03/05/2018 – Bombardier commits to aero program after CSeries, Toronto land sale; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Adj EPS 75c

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.47 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, up 15.93% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $583.30M for 5.43 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.02% negative EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. 50,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $1.40M were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. The insider Leibman Maya bought 5,000 shares worth $138,150. 4,000 shares valued at $112,720 were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5. Shares for $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T. Johnson Stephen L bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R.