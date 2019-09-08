Lenox Wealth Management Cut Its Holding in Prologis (PLD) by $1.30 Million as Share Value Rose; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Decreased Its Position by $692,120 as Shares Rose

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 80.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 18,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 4,462 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321,000, down from 22,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $84.79. About 2.08M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 2,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 31,887 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15 million, down from 34,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $249.38. About 2.24 million shares traded or 60.49% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Holdings Incorporation by 12,550 shares to 135,920 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 22,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.28B for 12.99 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.19% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Ls Investment Advsrs Lc reported 0.16% stake. Netherlands-based Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 1.27% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Parkside Commercial Bank Tru holds 504 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.19M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 0.52% or 1.59 million shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 3.37 million shares. Moreover, Hightower Advisors Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 101,034 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 163,302 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp holds 143,099 shares. Da Davidson And Co reported 2,797 shares. Pggm Invests reported 1.58% stake. Roosevelt Group reported 165,180 shares. Axa has invested 0.25% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $580.22M for 22.79 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 22,127 shares to 22,530 shares, valued at $862,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lonza Group Ltd (LZAGY) by 133,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Mbs (MBB).