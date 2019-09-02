Lenox Wealth Management Boosted Its C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Stake; Light Street Capital Management Boosted By $36.38 Million Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Stake

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased Yandex N V (YNDX) stake by 66.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Light Street Capital Management Llc acquired 1.07 million shares as Yandex N V (YNDX)’s stock rose 2.99%. The Light Street Capital Management Llc holds 2.69M shares with $92.34 million value, up from 1.62M last quarter. Yandex N V now has $11.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 964,397 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) stake by 8624.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lenox Wealth Management Inc acquired 10,522 shares as C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)’s stock rose 3.72%. The Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 10,644 shares with $926,000 value, up from 122 last quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc now has $11.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $84.49. About 639,419 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe

Among 2 analysts covering CH Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CH Robinson has $100 highest and $99 lowest target. $99.50’s average target is 17.77% above currents $84.49 stock price. CH Robinson had 5 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) rating on Monday, March 25. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $99 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 4.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,985 activity. The insider Biesterfeld Robert C Jr bought 1,202 shares worth $99,985.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Co Il accumulated 32,818 shares. Shell Asset Management accumulated 0.14% or 71,829 shares. Rockland Communication invested in 109,474 shares. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Texas-based Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.08% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Fjarde Ap invested in 66,359 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 17,812 shares. Financial Advisers Limited Com has 0.16% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Mufg Americas Holding holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. Profund Llc invested in 0.01% or 2,396 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). 194,972 are held by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Parkside Bancorporation Trust invested in 0% or 72 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc holds 116,610 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 31,855 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yandex has $47 highest and $44 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 22.64% above currents $37.1 stock price. Yandex had 3 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report.