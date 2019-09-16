Lenox Wealth Management Boosted Holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG); Bank Of The West Increases Position in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) by 645.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 7,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 9,110 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $797,000, up from 1,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $87.3. About 537,974 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO GALLAGHER; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services (NW) Ltd; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER SIGNS PACT TO BUY PRONTO INSURANCE; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires A.J. Amer Agency, Inc; 02/04/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG); 09/04/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS INTEGRITY TRANSPORTATION INSURANCE; 02/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS CLEARPOINT FINL; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 1,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,507 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.40M, up from 12,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $258.87. About 607,691 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,814 shares. Raymond James Na accumulated 9,623 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Blair William And Com Il accumulated 72,236 shares. Yorktown And holds 0.21% or 6,400 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 83,478 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa invested in 0.61% or 6,050 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,981 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Colonial Tru Advsr reported 3,110 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 306,900 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0.04% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.64% or 36,105 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.27% or 76,561 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa owns 64,246 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers owns 1.15% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 46,450 shares.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $334.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 2,415 shares to 42,792 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,358 shares, and cut its stake in China Construction Bank Corp (CICHY).

