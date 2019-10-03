Lenovo Group Limited (LNVGY) Analysts See $0.46 EPS; Last Week G4S plc (LON:GFS) Coverage

Analysts expect Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) to report $0.46 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 64.29% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. LNVGY’s profit would be $280.58M giving it 7.75 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, Lenovo Group Limited’s analysts see 76.92% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.15% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $14.26. About 35,929 shares traded or 7.48% up from the average. Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering G4S PLC (LON:GFS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. G4S PLC has GBX 230 highest and GBX 195 lowest target. GBX 212.50’s average target is 15.52% above currents GBX 183.95 stock price. G4S PLC had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of G4S plc (LON:GFS) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. HSBC maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 230 target in Thursday, April 25 report. See G4S plc (LON:GFS) latest ratings:

09/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 235.00 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 220.00 Upgrade

14/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 200.00 New Target: GBX 195.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 200.00 Initiates Starts

17/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 325.00 New Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight New Target: GBX 200.00 Initiates Starts

25/04/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 220.00 New Target: GBX 230.00 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 235.00 Maintain

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company has market cap of 2.85 billion GBP. The firm offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as design, built, and integration systems. It has a 70.75 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm offers cash solutions, such as outsourcing cash management services; consultancy services to central banks and commercial banks on overall cash management strategy and cash cycle efficiency; managing ATMs; cash management services; and secure transportation of cash.

More notable recent G4S plc (LON:GFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did G4S plc’s (LON:GFS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “G4S plc: a FTSE dividend share for your ISA? – Yahoo Finance UK” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning G4S (LON:GFS) And Wondering If The 30% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about G4S plc (LON:GFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are G4S plcâ€™s (LON:GFS) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Interested In G4S plc (LON:GFS)â€™s Upcoming 2.1% Dividend? You Have 3 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

The stock increased 0.05% or GBX 0.1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 183.95. About 3.13M shares traded. G4S plc (LON:GFS) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.