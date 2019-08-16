Lenovo Group Limited (LNVGY) Analysts See $0.37 EPS; Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) Sentiment Is 0.71

Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.04, from 1.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 10 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 14 sold and trimmed stock positions in Citizens Community Bancorp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 5.08 million shares, down from 5.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Citizens Community Bancorp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) to report $0.37 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 184.62% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. LNVGY’s profit would be $227.35 million giving it 9.67 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Lenovo Group Limited’s analysts see 94.74% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.29% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 23,518 shares traded. Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

It closed at $10.95 lastly. It is down 22.17% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CZWI News: 15/05/2018 – Arbiter Partners Capital Mgmt Exits Citizens Community Bancorp; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Mgmt Group Buys Into Citizens Community Bancorp; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Community Bancrp 2Q EPS 23c; 21/04/2018 DJ Citizens Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZWI)

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. for 271,230 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 919,794 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.6% invested in the company for 659,026 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 0.59% in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L, a Connecticut-based fund reported 342,061 shares.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, and commercial and agricultural banking services and products primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan, the United States. The company has market cap of $123.42 million. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 17.86 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, home equity lines-of-credit, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans.

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets technology services and products. The company has market cap of $8.79 billion. The firm operates through China, Asia Pacific, Europe-Middle East-Africa, and Americas divisions. It has a 12.77 P/E ratio. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; server, storage, and networking products; and laptops and desktops, as well as accessories.

