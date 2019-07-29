Lennox Intl (LII) Valuation Rose While South Dakota Investment Council Has Cut Its Holding by $403,920; As International Business Machscom (IBM) Shares Declined, Somerset Trust Company Has Trimmed Stake

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 46.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 1,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,770 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $7.06 during the last trading session, reaching $256. About 214,559 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Beijer Ref Agreement Covers Australia, Asia Businesses; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 14/03/2018 – BEIJER REF BElJb.ST SAYS ACQUIRES HEATCRAFT FROM LENNOX INTERNATIONAL FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF SEK 450 MLN EXCLUDING OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Reggaeton duo Zion y Lennox round out Kaya Fest Line-up; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Presents El Pulso Featuring Zion & Lennox with REYKON; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Has Signed Binding Agremeent With Beijer Ref

Somerset Trust Company decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (IBM) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company sold 11,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 11,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in International Business Machscom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $151.22. About 1.43M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 19/03/2018 – Intersections Inc. Launches AI-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source

Somerset Trust Company, which manages about $190.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC) by 7,957 shares to 15,964 shares, valued at $847,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Love Dividends? 3 Stocks You Might Want to Buy – Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why One Analyst Sees IBM Handily Outperforming Apple Shares in 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts On IBM: Solid Growth, But Cloud Is A Weak Spot – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: Red Is The New Blue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.09 billion for 10.86 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 6,200 shares to 24,900 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 45,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.42 million activity. 5,181 shares were sold by Sessa Daniel M, worth $1.27 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.60 EPS, up 32.35% or $0.88 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $139.42 million for 17.78 P/E if the $3.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual EPS reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

