Lennox Intl (LII) Valuation Declined While Old National Bancorp Decreased Position; As Waste Management (WM) Market Valuation Rose, Advisors Preferred Has Decreased Holding

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 44.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 2,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2,728 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 4,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $256.12. About 203,180 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 08/03/2018 – Other Peoples Children Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 2km WNW of Lennox, CA; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Net $37.9M; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 1.61M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63M for 26.12 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

