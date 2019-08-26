Lennox Intl (LII) Stock Declined While Seven Post Investment Office LP Upped Its Stake; Granite Investment Partners Has Decreased Its Dexcom (DXCM) Stake by $3.15 Million as Share Value Rose

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 39.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 26,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 40,795 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, down from 67,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $174.82. About 564,412 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86M, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $250.49. About 104,839 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Beijer Ref Agreement Covers Australia, Asia Businesses; 09/04/2018 – Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Has Signed Binding Agremeent With Beijer Ref; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Cuts 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $8.79-EPS $9.39

