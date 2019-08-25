Lennox Intl (LII) Stake Maintained by Seven Post Investment Office Lp; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Leonard Green Partners LP Has Decreased Its Holding

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $251.7. About 273,345 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Expects a Sale of South America Business to Be Concluded in 2Q 2018; Company Is Far Along in Sale Process; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lennox International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LII); 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 09/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Officially Launches HEMPd – Its New Line of CBD-Infused Products; 16/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HIRE FORMER FDA OFFICIAL FOR HEALTH UNIT:CNBC; 03/04/2018 – Mike Colter, Gabourey Sidibe, Danny Glover and an All-Star Cast Perform The Radical King for Audible; 13/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo; 26/05/2018 – Amazon covers the basics with food, clothing and entertainment; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes; 14/05/2018 – Uber Hires Former Amazon Executive for Key European Role; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO CITES WEB SERVICES STRENGTH INCLUDING NEW CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS AND EXTRA BUSINESS WITH EXISTING CUSTOMERS – MEDIA CALL; 25/04/2018 – Deloitte Named an Amazon Web Services Partner Network Launch Partner for AWS IoT Analytics

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon, State Farm team for Alexa skill – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amazon Makes Push Into India’s Retail Market With 49% Stake In Conglomerate – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Busy Week Ahead With Fed Symposium And Retail Earnings Marching On With Target, Kohl’s – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Consumer Still Reigns As Target, Lowe’s Both Exceed Earnings Expectations – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Strategies holds 1.9% or 4,535 shares. Regal Invest Advsrs Llc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,758 shares. Oppenheimer & Incorporated owns 34,657 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Blue Edge Cap Limited reported 2,659 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt reported 1.63% stake. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Co reported 1.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 2.89% or 52,820 shares. Ashfield Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 10,985 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt holds 1.8% or 1,453 shares in its portfolio. Joel Isaacson And Co Ltd Liability Com holds 0.73% or 2,825 shares in its portfolio. First Washington holds 3,014 shares. Element Lc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ajo LP reported 29,066 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com reported 1.12% stake.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 7,332 were accumulated by Franklin Inc. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk reported 27,887 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Optimum Inv accumulated 0.06% or 700 shares. Citigroup holds 40,902 shares. Mason Street Lc accumulated 19,083 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corporation reported 1,332 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 35,383 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 12,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 222,440 shares. 1,401 were accumulated by Canandaigua Natl Comml Bank. Advsr Asset Management Incorporated reported 9,527 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 124,100 shares or 0.04% of the stock.