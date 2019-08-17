Lennox Intl (LII) Stake Lifted by Seven Post Investment Office Lp; As Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) Stock Declined, Holder Waterfront Capital Partners Decreased Its Holding by $300,705

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86M, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $256.12. About 203,180 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35; 09/04/2018 – Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Cuts 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $8.79-EPS $9.39; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 2km WNW of Lennox, CA; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF AUSTRALIA AND ASIA BUSINESSES, COMPANY HAS SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJER REF AB; 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 20,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.10 million, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 1.18M shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Trust Narrows 2018 Guidance; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 316,577 shares to 762,600 shares, valued at $20.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 73,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.42 million for 9.99 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Tax Characteristics of Its 2018 Distributions – GlobeNewswire” on January 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brandywine Realty Trust to Present at the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Norbord Inc. (OSB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of reported 16,700 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.02% stake. First Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 181,400 shares. Indexiq Advsr Lc reported 120,244 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 2,480 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd invested in 0% or 40,250 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 15,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 213,391 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Tru holds 16,530 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc holds 0% or 11,600 shares. Matthew 25 Corp stated it has 8.29% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 181,000 shares. 549,220 were accumulated by Forward Limited Com. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 960 shares.