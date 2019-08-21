Lennox Intl (LII) Stake Held by Seven Post Investment Office Lp; Fortress Investment Group Cut Position in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) as Stock Declined

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 704,428 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, ELDORADO TO BUY OPERATING ASSETS OF THESE PROPERTIES, LEASE REAL ESTATE VIA NEW MASTER LEASE; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $258.45. About 254,289 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF AUSTRALIA AND ASIA BUSINESSES, COMPANY HAS SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJER REF AB; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Separately Is in Process of Selling Real Estate in the Sydney Area Formerly Related to Its Business Operations There; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 09/04/2018 – Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Beijer Ref Agreement Covers Australia, Asia Businesses; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research accumulated 887 shares. Fca Corporation Tx holds 0.17% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) or 1,700 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs Incorporated, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 2,200 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.06% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 109,014 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Cadinha And Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 0% or 3,754 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York reported 0.01% stake. Aperio Grp Ltd accumulated 38,618 shares. Prudential Inc holds 23,372 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 17,022 shares. Camarda Financial Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Twin Tree Management LP holds 23,171 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 9,956 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $146,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Ltd Llc stated it has 11,131 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fortress Grp Inc Limited Com accumulated 673,628 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Llc holds 269,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Teachers Annuity Association Of America invested in 187,559 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 14,679 shares. Kennedy Management holds 175,867 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt holds 17,083 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Federated Inc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 74,770 shares. Honeywell accumulated 86,942 shares. Da Davidson & accumulated 7,088 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluecrest Management reported 30,714 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Meeder Asset Management holds 12,884 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 377,454 shares or 0% of the stock.