Lennox Intl (LII) Stake Has Increased by Seven Post Investment Office Lp; Greenwood Capital Associates Raised Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Value Rose

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 9,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 111,134 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11M, up from 101,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $253.22. About 253,067 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – BEIJER REF BElJb.ST SAYS ACQUIRES HEATCRAFT FROM LENNOX INTERNATIONAL FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF SEK 450 MLN EXCLUDING OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.42 million activity. Bedard Gary S sold 622 shares worth $146,885.