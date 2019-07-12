Lennox Intl (LII) Shareholder Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Increased Holding; General American Investors Company Increased Interdigital (IDCC) Position by $650,000

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $284.62. About 280,723 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc; 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Cuts 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $8.79-EPS $9.39; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Separately Is in Process of Selling Real Estate in the Sydney Area Formerly Related to Its Business Operations There; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Beijer Ref Agreement Covers Australia, Asia Businesses

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc. (IDCC) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 133,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $65.51. About 237,337 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 11.64% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 21/03/2018 – InterDigital Wins 5G Smart Tourism Bid; 24/05/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Webcast Details of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 05/03/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to and Convertibility of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020; 04/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL & KYOCERA SIGN MULTI-YEAR PATENT LICENSE PACT; 22/05/2018 – INTERDIGITAL ISSUES REV. GUIDANCE FOR 2Q $63M-$67M, EST. $64.0M; 23/04/2018 – Eric Cohen Joins lnterDigital as Chief Development Officer; 22/05/2018 – lnterDigital Issues Revenue Guidance for Second Quarter 2018; 08/03/2018 – IAM Magazine: Exclusive analysis of InterDigital’s new industry-leading portfolio following Technicolor acquisition 08 Mar 18; 08/03/2018 – IAM Magazine: Exclusive analysis of InterDigital’s new industry-leading portfolio following Technicolor acquisition; 05/03/2018 InterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to and Convertibility of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.42 million activity. Sessa Daniel M also sold $1.27 million worth of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mgmt Lc reported 15,752 shares. Intl Grp Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Bb&T Secs Lc reported 7,005 shares stake. Advisors Asset Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 9,527 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.02% or 18,438 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership has 23,171 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 9,600 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 1,745 shares. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 0% or 101 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 72,784 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 890,045 shares stake. Regions Fin invested in 181 shares or 0% of the stock. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 4,000 shares. Korea holds 0.01% or 5,800 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 833 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold IDCC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 4.67% less from 24.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 14,111 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dean owns 18,160 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation, Michigan-based fund reported 20,860 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 40,000 shares stake. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.04% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). 8,700 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. City Holding holds 2,998 shares. Trexquant Investment LP holds 0.03% or 5,370 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Communication Na reported 132 shares stake. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Company stated it has 21,503 shares. 200 were accumulated by Covington Capital. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 4,100 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% stake. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). James Inv Research Inc owns 9,538 shares.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nelnet Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 12,500 shares to 370,000 shares, valued at $20.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc./The (NYSE:TJX).