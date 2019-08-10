Lennox Intl (LII) Share Value Declined While Catalyst Capital Advisors Cut by $368,200 Its Stake; As Purecycle (PCYO) Market Value Rose, Trigran Investments Decreased Its Position by $413,505

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 82.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79,000, down from 1,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $257.81. About 210,797 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Presents El Pulso Featuring Zion & Lennox with REYKON; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 45,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36M, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 7,506 shares traded. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 2.55% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE) by 115,490 shares to 4.75 million shares, valued at $34.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX) by 86,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Limited Liability holds 889 shares. Zeke Advisors Limited Company holds 3,461 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Alpine Woods Cap holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 2,585 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc stated it has 1,450 shares. Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 4,608 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 17,022 shares. Stifel Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 32,895 shares. Huntington Natl Bank invested in 439 shares. Geode Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 406,123 shares. Massachusetts Ser Co Ma accumulated 389,825 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Citigroup Inc accumulated 0.01% or 40,902 shares. Mackenzie Corporation stated it has 1,332 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 490 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% or 2,540 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.60 EPS, up 32.35% or $0.88 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $139.41 million for 17.90 P/E if the $3.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual EPS reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.27 million activity.