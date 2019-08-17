Lennox Intl (LII) Position Has Raised by Seven Post Investment Office Lp; Whale Rock Capital Management Maintains Stake in Zendesk (ZEN)

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $256.12. About 203,180 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 08/03/2018 – Other Peoples Children Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF AUSTRALIA AND ASIA BUSINESSES, COMPANY HAS SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJER REF AB

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 208,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 2.34 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.22M, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $76.3. About 1.07M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Lc reported 3,485 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Andra Ap holds 0.2% or 25,900 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 270,662 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 4,154 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 33,760 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Driehaus Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,390 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt accumulated 1,225 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) or 101,971 shares. Aqr Limited has invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Asset Mngmt has 2,028 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.01% or 6,841 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Enterprise Fin Serv Corporation has invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 58,744 shares. Hanseatic Management Svcs has 2,623 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech, California-based fund reported 887 shares.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 248,271 shares to 875,956 shares, valued at $138.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,396 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc (Put).