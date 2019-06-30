Lennox Intl (LII) Holding Lifted by Seven Post Investment Office Lp; Coca (KO) Shareholder Troy Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Its Holding by $2.30 Million

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86M, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $275. About 349,758 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 2km WNW of Lennox, CA; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 50,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.17M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336.01M, up from 7.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.34 million shares traded or 38.20% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.42 million activity. Shares for $1.27M were sold by Sessa Daniel M on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74 million shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.