Lennox Intl (LII) Holding Has Increased by Seven Post Investment Office Lp; As American Tower (AMT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Barton Investment Management Has Trimmed Position

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86M, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $7.36 during the last trading session, reaching $246.42. About 322,606 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF AUSTRALIA AND ASIA BUSINESSES, COMPANY HAS SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJER REF AB; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lennox International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LII); 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Net $37.9M; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Expects a Sale of South America Business to Be Concluded in 2Q 2018; Company Is Far Along in Sale Process; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 09/04/2018 – Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 159,808 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49 million, down from 162,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $7.65 during the last trading session, reaching $237.84. About 1.79 million shares traded or 3.47% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 15,574 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na, a Florida-based fund reported 891 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 18,486 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,841 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 6,747 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp holds 0.03% or 23,171 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.03% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). State Street owns 1.29M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 47,506 shares. Pnc Finance Services Grp invested in 0.02% or 87,777 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 306 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 4,154 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 0.05% or 1,180 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Westfield Mgmt Lp reported 426,451 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cadence Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,934 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt invested 0.25% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Delta Asset Ltd Com Tn reported 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fayez Sarofim & holds 1,693 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.18% or 7,165 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 1.67 million shares or 0.23% of the stock. Lvm Limited Mi has invested 2.79% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Iberiabank Corporation owns 35,474 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. 30,000 were accumulated by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab stated it has 440,797 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Baldwin Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.59% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 10,000 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,495 shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt owns 10,436 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 3,420 shares.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $599.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,991 shares to 48,516 shares, valued at $21.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackline Inc.

