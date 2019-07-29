Lennox Intl (LII) Holding Has Boosted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc; As Mettler Toledo (MTD) Market Valuation Rose, Page Arthur B Decreased Its Stake

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $774.45. About 152,211 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 370.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 3,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,767 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 1,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $7.62 during the last trading session, reaching $255.44. About 162,720 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 2km WNW of Lennox, CA; 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Separately Is in Process of Selling Real Estate in the Sydney Area Formerly Related to Its Business Operations There; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Expects a Sale of South America Business to Be Concluded in 2Q 2018; Company Is Far Along in Sale Process; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Reggaeton duo Zion y Lennox round out Kaya Fest Line-up; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 35,037 shares to 25,293 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 11,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,421 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc, a New York-based fund reported 112,644 shares. Sei accumulated 23,161 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 5,912 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co has 0% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 29 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Grp Public Ltd has 0.02% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 0.09% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 15,491 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 144,413 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Profund Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Dorsey Wright Assocs reported 1,242 shares. Denali Ltd stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Vanguard Gru has invested 0.04% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 267,902 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt has 0.16% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.09% or 40,160 shares in its portfolio. Atria Investments Ltd Com owns 1,726 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.42 million activity. Shares for $1.27M were sold by Sessa Daniel M on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $5.09 EPS, up 9.46% or $0.44 from last year’s $4.65 per share. MTD’s profit will be $126.25 million for 38.04 P/E if the $5.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.10 actual EPS reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.15% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $60.25 million activity. Heidingsfelder Michael also sold $3.83 million worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 1,100 shares valued at $735,900 was made by SALICE THOMAS P on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $448,900 were sold by Vadala Shawn. $11.19M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares were sold by SPOERRY ROBERT F. FILLIOL OLIVER A also sold $22.59 million worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on Monday, February 11. MAERKI HANS ULRICH sold $4.78M worth of stock or 7,180 shares.