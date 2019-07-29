Lennox Intl (LII) Holder Seven Post Investment Office LP Increased Stake by $852,720 as Stock Value Rose; Tower Bridge Advisors Upped Its Disney Walt Company (DIS) Holding by $1.42 Billion as Valuation Rose

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $258.06. About 77,075 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 09/04/2018 – Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Presents El Pulso Featuring Zion & Lennox with REYKON; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Disney Walt Company (DIS) by 23.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 12,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,880 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43 billion, up from 54,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Disney Walt Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $146.6. About 4.91M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 200 shares to 21,469 shares, valued at $897.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 56,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,420 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafayette Investments Inc has 1.87% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kj Harrison And Partners Inc has 46,077 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited holds 0.19% or 257,677 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 34,622 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers invested in 51,548 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank stated it has 86,295 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Guardian Cap LP holds 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 4,259 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt holds 7,297 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2,513 are held by Pinnacle Advisory Gru. Moreover, First National Bank Of Omaha has 0.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 205,566 were accumulated by Signature Estate Investment Ltd Llc. Intrust Retail Bank Na reported 15,950 shares. Cullen Management Lc stated it has 6,900 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wright Investors Service reported 1.37% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.42 million activity. Sessa Daniel M had sold 5,181 shares worth $1.27M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Run Capital Limited Liability invested in 2.7% or 20,750 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.08% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Atlanta Management L L C reported 1.58 million shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 4 shares. 21,225 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Sterling Mgmt Lc accumulated 23,930 shares. Field & Main Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 50 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 15,752 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Farmers & Merchants Investments invested in 20,534 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Fincl Serv owns 107 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Bokf Na holds 0.05% or 8,234 shares. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma reported 0.04% stake.