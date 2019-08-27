Lennox Intl (LII) Holder Seven Post Investment Office LP Boosted Its Holding by $852,720; Glynn Capital Management Position in Workday (WDAY) Has Lowered as Shares Declined

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86M, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $247.1. About 137,891 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF AUSTRALIA AND ASIA BUSINESSES, COMPANY HAS SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJER REF AB; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Separately Is in Process of Selling Real Estate in the Sydney Area Formerly Related to Its Business Operations There; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Beijer Ref Agreement Covers Australia, Asia Businesses; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lennox International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LII); 27/03/2018 – Reggaeton duo Zion y Lennox round out Kaya Fest Line-up; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc. (WDAY) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 18,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 181,106 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.93M, down from 199,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $6.75 during the last trading session, reaching $187.11. About 1.19 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.1% or 24,365 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 25,767 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First Citizens National Bank & Trust & accumulated 2,102 shares. Captrust Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,322 shares. New Amsterdam Prns Ltd New York holds 1.02% or 10,500 shares in its portfolio. M&T Natl Bank invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 4,200 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability stated it has 7,718 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 206,956 are held by Bankshares Of America Corporation De. Us Comml Bank De reported 23,117 shares. Jensen Investment Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 4,320 shares. Bluecrest Capital Limited has 1,091 shares. Pnc Group reported 87,777 shares.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 415,406 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And. Aqr Capital holds 0.01% or 59,403 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger holds 376,020 shares. Financial Consulate accumulated 1,078 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Accuvest has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% stake. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.06% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 126,446 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. West Oak Llc owns 0.02% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 200 shares. Arizona-based Tci Wealth has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Lenox Wealth Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Co reported 139,990 shares. Kwmg Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 18 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp accumulated 164 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications Ny holds 0% or 2,119 shares in its portfolio.