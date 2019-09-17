Lennox Intl (LII) Holder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Cut Holding as Shares Declined; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Trimmed Logmein (LOGM) Position by $314,922; Stock Value Declined

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 25.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 4,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 12,822 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $945,000, down from 17,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $69.41. About 416,938 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 1,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 6,815 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87 million, down from 7,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $234.81. About 392,106 shares traded or 8.26% up from the average. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 09/04/2018 – Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Expects a Sale of South America Business to Be Concluded in 2Q 2018; Company Is Far Along in Sale Process; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $90.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 8,784 shares to 17,629 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gp has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Sei accumulated 0.03% or 135,533 shares. 12,845 were accumulated by Bahl Gaynor Inc. Moreover, Tradewinds Cap Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Smithfield Tru accumulated 0% or 190 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 17 shares. Oakworth has invested 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Citadel Llc owns 240,711 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Co stated it has 5,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cornerstone has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Missouri-based Parkside Comml Bank has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Fifth Third Retail Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 252 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 7,023 shares. 13,187 are held by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.86M for 16.22 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 6,420 shares to 111,010 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 19,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.59 EPS, up 31.99% or $0.87 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $139.02 million for 16.35 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual EPS reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.01% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold LII shares while 116 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 2.78% less from 27.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech accumulated 17,747 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Company holds 405 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 17,398 shares. Swiss Financial Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 235,945 are held by Goldman Sachs Gp Inc. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 6,572 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 3,461 shares. Optimum Advisors holds 0.06% or 700 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Lc invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 6,600 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Northern Tru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Moreover, Horrell Capital Mngmt has 4.15% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Sterling Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0.06% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

