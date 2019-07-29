Lennox Intl (LII) Holder Eulav Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $587,400; Addenda Capital Has Boosted Holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) as Stock Price Rose

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 2,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,953 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 29,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $115.59. About 1.82M shares traded or 3.73% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500.

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.93M, up from 94,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $7.26 during the last trading session, reaching $255.8. About 264,553 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%; 08/03/2018 – L.A. Creative Collective Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 08/03/2018 – Other Peoples Children Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 227,795 shares to 2.91 million shares, valued at $49.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 4,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,573 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $1.11 billion activity. Another trade for 420 shares valued at $50,190 was bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr.. Shares for $554.74M were sold by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 22,000 shares to 197,000 shares, valued at $17.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,000 shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.42 million activity. 5,181 shares valued at $1.27 million were sold by Sessa Daniel M on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.