Lennox International (LII) to pay $0.77 on Oct 15, 2019; Limelight Networks (LLNW) Shorts Down By 31.08%

Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) had a decrease of 31.08% in short interest. LLNW’s SI was 4.25M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 31.08% from 6.16M shares previously. With 1.03M avg volume, 4 days are for Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s short sellers to cover LLNW’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.07. About 1.26 million shares traded or 47.69% up from the average. Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has declined 38.55% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical LLNW News: 19/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $0.13 AND $0.17 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – RBNZ Governor Set to Steal Limelight in Monetary Policy Debut; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 21/03/2018 – Limelight Announces Change to Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Edgeware: Edgeware’s CDN Selector to add support for Limelight and AWS Cloudfront delivery networks; 14/05/2018 – RK Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Limelight Networks; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS & AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SETTLE LEGAL DISPUTES; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Sees 2018 Rev $198M-$202M; 27/03/2018 – Limelight Health Quoting Technology Integrates with Covered California Marketplace; 16/05/2018 – Limeade Presents 2018 Limelight Awards to Leaders in Employee Well-Being & Engagement

Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII) is expected to pay $0.77 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:LII) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.77 dividend. Lennox International Inc’s current price of $239.03 translates into 0.32% yield. Lennox International Inc’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Sep 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $239.03. About 565,164 shares traded or 51.73% up from the average. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Expects a Sale of South America Business to Be Concluded in 2Q 2018; Company Is Far Along in Sale Process; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Reggaeton duo Zion y Lennox round out Kaya Fest Line-up; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Cuts 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $8.79-EPS $9.39; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Limelight Networks, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 81.21 million shares or 5.92% more from 76.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 171,817 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd holds 2,183 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 100,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Principal Finance invested 0% in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Moreover, Cannell Cap has 3.25% invested in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) for 4.24M shares. Highlander Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 2,000 shares. Columbia Pacific Limited Company invested in 150,000 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank has 17,759 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie owns 0.08% invested in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) for 1.54M shares. Legal General Gru Pcl owns 21,647 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 120,006 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% stake. 153,102 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 273,491 shares. Granahan Investment Mngmt Incorporated Ma reported 0.37% stake.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $95,596 activity. On Thursday, July 25 Marth Thomas bought $49,996 worth of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) or 21,550 shares. Malhotra Sajid also bought $45,600 worth of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) on Wednesday, July 24.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services to deliver digital content over the Internet in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $356.74 million. The firm offers the Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services, which include content delivery services, mobile delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, cloud storage services for various devices, and cloud content security services. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services.

Among 3 analysts covering Lennox International (NYSE:LII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lennox International has $275 highest and $20200 lowest target. $259.25’s average target is 8.46% above currents $239.03 stock price. Lennox International had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of LII in report on Tuesday, April 16 to “Neutral” rating.

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company has market cap of $9.26 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. It has a 26.44 P/E ratio. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold Lennox International Inc. shares while 116 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 2.78% less from 27.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 10,293 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Sterling Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Catalyst Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 100 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc invested in 0.05% or 3,465 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 9,000 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ls Invest Advisors Llc has 0.05% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 9 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Liability. Cibc World Markets Inc has invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 64,691 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Mckinley Capital Mngmt Ltd Co Delaware invested in 0.58% or 32,821 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.03% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Private Advisor Ltd Liability invested in 2,944 shares or 0.01% of the stock.