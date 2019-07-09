Lennox International (LII) Stake Has Raised by Denali Advisors Llc; Delta Air Lines (DAL) Shareholder Rock Point Advisors Lifted Its Position

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lennox International Inc. (LII) by 173.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 14,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 8,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lennox International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $287.4. About 408,820 shares traded or 15.90% up from the average. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Beijer Ref Agreement Covers Australia, Asia Businesses; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Expects a Sale of South America Business to Be Concluded in 2Q 2018; Company Is Far Along in Sale Process; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 13,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,120 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 51,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $59.37. About 7.75M shares traded or 58.56% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa3 senior unsecured rating to $1.4 billion New York Transportation Development Corporation Special Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2018; 20/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – HUERTA RECENTLY COMPLETED A FIVE-YEAR TERM AS ADMINISTRATOR OF U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION; 20/03/2018 – DELTA TO CANCEL ABOUT 500 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF NOR’EASTER; 12/04/2018 – Delta Faces New International Challenge–Update; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: EXCLUSIVE: Video from inside a Delta flight to London forced to turn back to Atlanta due to a fire. WATCH:; 20/04/2018 – Delta Board of Directors Names Michael Huerta as Newest Member; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Capacity Up 2.7%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue soars, but profit dented by fuel price, storms; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Load Factor 82.9%

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $667.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 50,700 shares to 72,800 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 467,500 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Incorporated invested in 781 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wesbanco National Bank holds 12,636 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Cadinha And Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). First Allied Advisory Inc has invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 889 shares. Bluecrest Management reported 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Shell Asset Mgmt owns 2,668 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust holds 27,887 shares. Cwm Limited Co reported 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 12,800 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) or 3,140 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has 0% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 6,532 shares. Utah Retirement reported 6,747 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 7,300 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.42 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Sessa Daniel M sold $1.27 million.

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “7 Stocks To Watch For October 22, 2018 – Benzinga” on October 22, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lennox International’s (NYSE:LII) 192% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Best Value Stock in a Hot Sector – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Lennox International Increases Dividend 20% – GuruFocus.com” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $212.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 13,775 shares to 72,970 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) by 25,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,642 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Merck, Coca-Cola and other top CEOs join NYSEâ€™s new council to advance corporate diversity – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Alaska Airlines Will Add Another Route at Paine Field – The Motley Fool” published on June 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Delta seeks to ‘wow’ international travelers with new main cabin experience – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Delta Air Lines Announces Webcast of June Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of American Airlines Are Gaining Altitude on Thursday – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley has 5,172 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). The Michigan-based Schwartz Investment Counsel has invested 1.45% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 6,400 shares. Fincl Inc holds 76,048 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Legal & General Gru Pcl invested in 0.04% or 1.45 million shares. Cetera Advisor holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 17,338 shares. Amer Century Companies accumulated 1.86M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt stated it has 4,060 shares. Welch Ptnrs New York reported 185,840 shares. Greenleaf, Michigan-based fund reported 5,251 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 1,456 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). General American Invsts Co has 416,511 shares.