Lennox International (LII) Shareholder Us Bancorp De Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Value Declined; Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Stock Value Declined While Bridges Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.25 Million

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 35.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 17,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 32,217 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 49,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $62.39. About 701,645 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Lennox International Inc (LII) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 1,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 23,117 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 24,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Lennox International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $257.71. About 75,283 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Net $37.9M; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 14/03/2018 – BEIJER REF BElJb.ST SAYS ACQUIRES HEATCRAFT FROM LENNOX INTERNATIONAL FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF SEK 450 MLN EXCLUDING OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 08/03/2018 – L.A. Creative Collective Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Trading At A 24% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CTSH – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 23,258 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communication accumulated 4,984 shares. Nomura Asset Management has 100,699 shares. Wisconsin-based Johnson Fincl Grp has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 5.26 million are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 796,012 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc holds 5,790 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boltwood Cap holds 0.81% or 17,070 shares in its portfolio. 800,185 were accumulated by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. First Advsrs LP owns 1.55M shares. Marco Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.27% or 19,845 shares in its portfolio. Hl Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Daiwa Secs Gru reported 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). The North Carolina-based Smith Salley And Assoc has invested 1.43% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Verition Fund Management Lc stated it has 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Quality Dividend In (QDF) by 40,198 shares to 134,173 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Lennox International Inc (LII) Chairman and CEO Todd M Bluedorn Sold $6.8 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lennox International’s (NYSE:LII) 192% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Weighs In on 2 Industrial Stocks – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 34,642 shares. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Limited Liability Co owns 373,010 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 29,398 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 12,700 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Stifel Fin Corp accumulated 0.02% or 32,895 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 45,637 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc holds 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) or 4,375 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 47,506 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 19,083 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 0.02% or 362,680 shares. Swiss State Bank invested in 0.04% or 121,100 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company holds 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) or 8,960 shares. 411,869 are held by Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation.