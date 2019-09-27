Lennox International (LII) Shareholder Denali Advisors Has Cut Holding as Shares Declined; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shares Declined While Q Global Advisors Increased Its Holding

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lennox International Inc. (LII) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.13 million, down from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lennox International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $241.58. About 169,911 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Separately Is in Process of Selling Real Estate in the Sydney Area Formerly Related to Its Business Operations There; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Presents El Pulso Featuring Zion & Lennox with REYKON; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call

Q Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 153.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc bought 277,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 457,484 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.18 million, up from 180,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.47M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.59 EPS, up 31.99% or $0.87 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $139.03 million for 16.82 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual EPS reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.01% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold LII shares while 116 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 2.78% less from 27.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Fin invested in 176 shares. Axa has invested 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Huntington Comml Bank reported 439 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) or 1,418 shares. South Dakota Council owns 1,770 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Legal General Gru Pcl holds 157,468 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 5,410 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. Invesco Ltd invested in 315,322 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cap Fund Management Sa holds 0.04% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) or 14,498 shares. 13,093 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 890 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsr Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 100 shares. Cadinha And Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 990 shares.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $668.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Warrior Met Coal Llc by 31,036 shares to 31,200 shares, valued at $815,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pc Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 23,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT).

