Lennox International (LII) Holder Farmers & Merchants Investments Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Declined; Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Shareholder Hartford Investment Management Co Has Boosted Position

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Lennox International Inc. (LII) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 1,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 18,821 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.18 million, down from 20,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Lennox International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $242.58. About 85,243 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 23.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 20,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 105,227 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.88 million, up from 85,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.12. About 5.63 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – RBI’S ACHARIA: INFLATION MAY REMAIN ABOVE MPC AIM OF 4%; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF NOK 49 AS OF TODAY, 27 APRIL 2018, OFFER PRICE IS NOK 44 PER OFFER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CONCERNED ABOUT SIMULTANEOUS OCCURRENCE OF ADVERSE TWIN TERMS OF TRADE SHOCKS FROM CROP MSP AND OIL PRICES; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S SENATE APPROVES FESTUS ADENIKINJU, ALIYU RAFINDADI SANUSI AND ROBERT CHINWENDU ASOGWA AS NEW MPC MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 23/04/2018 – DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDING IN MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Purchase of Andeavor to Be Announced Monday; 24/05/2018 – YIELD ON BENCHMARK 2026 ISSUE ZAR186= STEADY AT 8.465 PCT AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nelnet Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 127,488 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $93.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 48,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA).

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.59 EPS, up 31.99% or $0.87 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $139.32 million for 16.89 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual EPS reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.01% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold LII shares while 116 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 2.78% less from 27.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dorsey Wright Associate has 0.09% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Td Asset Management holds 0% or 1,024 shares in its portfolio. M&T State Bank invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 668 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co. Numerixs Investment Technology has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) stated it has 4,561 shares. 1.30 million were accumulated by State Street. The Ohio-based Huntington National Bank has invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). British Columbia Inv Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Zeke Capital Advsrs Lc owns 0.09% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 3,461 shares. New York-based Amer Intl Group Inc Inc has invested 0.08% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Hanseatic Management Svcs Incorporated invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 166,697 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Adams Natural Resources Fund reported 2.43% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 280 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3.61M shares. Greatmark Investment Prns Inc reported 1.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Compton Capital Mgmt Ri reported 5,640 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moors And Cabot stated it has 16,273 shares. 20 are owned by Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Ltd Liability. Calamos Advisors Lc owns 438,773 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Coldstream Management stated it has 37,632 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Johnson Fin Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1,912 shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Profit Inv Ltd Liability has 0.7% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 16,890 shares. Sit Invest Assocs Inc reported 358,645 shares.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4,022 shares to 35,008 shares, valued at $6.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 15,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,435 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

