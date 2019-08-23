Lennox International (LII) Holder Denali Advisors Has Boosted Its Position by $3.85 Million as Share Value Declined; As Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Market Valuation Rose, Haverford Financial Services Decreased by $1.50 Million Its Holding

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lennox International Inc. (LII) by 173.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 23,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 8,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lennox International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $251.81. About 249,348 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Cuts 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $8.79-EPS $9.39; 08/03/2018 – L.A. Creative Collective Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 6,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 47,112 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, down from 53,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.72. About 3.89M shares traded or 8.26% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.04% stake. 92,446 were accumulated by Parametric Port Assoc Llc. 12,800 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Fdx Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 1,054 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.08% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 7,300 shares. Schroder Mgmt Grp invested 0.09% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Twin Tree Management LP invested in 0.03% or 23,171 shares. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Envestnet Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 18,486 shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 3,954 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl holds 8,960 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com holds 65 shares. The New York-based Canandaigua National Bank & Com has invested 0.07% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Eqis Capital Mgmt has 2,605 shares.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $624.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 18,300 shares to 102,300 shares, valued at $8.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) by 47,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383,600 shares, and cut its stake in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Co has invested 0.5% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Holt Cap Ltd Llc Dba Holt Cap Prns LP holds 0.08% or 1,125 shares in its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Town And Country Bankshares And Trust Com Dba First Bankers Trust Com has invested 0.41% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Stanley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lockheed Martin Management Company stated it has 24,000 shares. 52,952 were accumulated by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability. Cap Invsts holds 19.08 million shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding invested in 1.83% or 885,945 shares. The New York-based Laurion Management Lp has invested 0.2% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Torch Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Principal Fincl Gp Inc reported 1.79 million shares. Private Ocean owns 157 shares. Viking Global Investors LP owns 3.74 million shares or 5.3% of their US portfolio. Provident Tru Communication, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 985,790 shares. Godshalk Welsh Management reported 0.82% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.30 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of stock.