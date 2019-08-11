Lennox International Inc. (LII)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Both Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) and Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennox International Inc. 263 2.65 N/A 9.16 27.99 Dover Corporation 94 1.89 N/A 4.16 23.26

Table 1 highlights Lennox International Inc. and Dover Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Dover Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Lennox International Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Lennox International Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Lennox International Inc. and Dover Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennox International Inc. 0.00% -220.8% 17.8% Dover Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.9 shows that Lennox International Inc. is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Dover Corporation on the other hand, has 1.47 beta which makes it 47.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Lennox International Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Dover Corporation is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lennox International Inc. and Dover Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennox International Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Dover Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

The downside potential is -1.25% for Lennox International Inc. with average target price of $254.6. On the other hand, Dover Corporation’s potential upside is 11.73% and its average target price is $103. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Dover Corporation is looking more favorable than Lennox International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.8% of Lennox International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88% of Dover Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.2% of Lennox International Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Dover Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lennox International Inc. -1.49% -9.41% -3.33% 14.35% 20.14% 17.19% Dover Corporation -0.88% -5.36% -0.49% 9.04% 19.55% 36.5%

For the past year Lennox International Inc. was less bullish than Dover Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Lennox International Inc. beats Dover Corporation.

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers rooftop units, split system/air handler combinations, small package units, chillers, and fan coils for commercial buildings, shopping malls, other retail and entertainment buildings, institutional, and other field-engineered applications. This segment also engages in the installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, display cases, and refrigeration rack systems that helps in preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data center, machine tooling, and other cooling applications. The company distributes its products and services under the Lennox, Aire-Flo, Armstrong Air, Ducane, Air-Ease, Concord, Magic-Pak, and ADP Advanced Distributor Products brands. It operates approximately 209 Lennox PartsPlus stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, LPG, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.