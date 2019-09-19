Lennox International Inc. (LII)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) and Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennox International Inc. 265 2.45 N/A 9.16 27.99 Crane Co. 82 1.45 N/A 5.84 14.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Lennox International Inc. and Crane Co. Crane Co. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Lennox International Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Lennox International Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Crane Co., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Lennox International Inc. and Crane Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennox International Inc. 0.00% -220.8% 17.8% Crane Co. 0.00% 22.1% 8.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.9 beta indicates that Lennox International Inc. is 10.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Crane Co. has a 1.34 beta which is 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Lennox International Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Crane Co. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Crane Co. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lennox International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Lennox International Inc. and Crane Co.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennox International Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Crane Co. 0 0 3 3.00

$259.25 is Lennox International Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 8.77%. Crane Co. on the other hand boasts of a $103 consensus target price and a 26.64% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Crane Co. seems more appealing than Lennox International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lennox International Inc. and Crane Co. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.8% and 71.8%. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Lennox International Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Crane Co.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lennox International Inc. -1.49% -9.41% -3.33% 14.35% 20.14% 17.19% Crane Co. -3.11% -0.05% -1.53% 0.7% -5.2% 15.96%

For the past year Lennox International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Crane Co.

Summary

Lennox International Inc. beats Crane Co. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers rooftop units, split system/air handler combinations, small package units, chillers, and fan coils for commercial buildings, shopping malls, other retail and entertainment buildings, institutional, and other field-engineered applications. This segment also engages in the installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, display cases, and refrigeration rack systems that helps in preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data center, machine tooling, and other cooling applications. The company distributes its products and services under the Lennox, Aire-Flo, Armstrong Air, Ducane, Air-Ease, Concord, Magic-Pak, and ADP Advanced Distributor Products brands. It operates approximately 209 Lennox PartsPlus stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, oil and gas, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment offers coin acceptors and dispensers, coin hoppers, coin recyclers, bill validators, bill recyclers, and cashless systems; vending equipment that dispenses food, snack, and hot and cold beverages; and other solutions comprising vending management software, cashless payment products, and wireless connectivity products. This segment serves retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and banking markets, as well as vending operators, and food and beverage companies. The companyÂ’s Aerospace & Electronics segment provides original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brand names. This segment serves commercial aerospace, and military aerospace and defense markets. Its Engineered Materials segment offers fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in manufacturing recreational vehicles (RV), truck bodies, and truck trailers, as well as applications in commercial and industrial buildings. Crane Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.