Lennox International Inc. (LII) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.8% of Lennox International Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.01% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Lennox International Inc. has 1.2% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Lennox International Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennox International Inc. 0.00% -220.80% 17.80% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Lennox International Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lennox International Inc. N/A 263 27.99 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Lennox International Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Lennox International Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Lennox International Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennox International Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Industry Average 1.67 1.83 2.29 2.56

$254.6 is the consensus target price of Lennox International Inc., with a potential downside of -1.64%. As a group, Diversified Machinery companies have a potential upside of 66.89%. Lennox International Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lennox International Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lennox International Inc. -1.49% -9.41% -3.33% 14.35% 20.14% 17.19% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Lennox International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Lennox International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Lennox International Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 1.57 Quick Ratio. Lennox International Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lennox International Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Lennox International Inc. has a beta of 0.9 and its 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Lennox International Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.34 which is 33.94% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Lennox International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Lennox International Inc.’s competitors beat Lennox International Inc.

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers rooftop units, split system/air handler combinations, small package units, chillers, and fan coils for commercial buildings, shopping malls, other retail and entertainment buildings, institutional, and other field-engineered applications. This segment also engages in the installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, display cases, and refrigeration rack systems that helps in preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data center, machine tooling, and other cooling applications. The company distributes its products and services under the Lennox, Aire-Flo, Armstrong Air, Ducane, Air-Ease, Concord, Magic-Pak, and ADP Advanced Distributor Products brands. It operates approximately 209 Lennox PartsPlus stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.