Lennar(Len) (LEN) Shares Declined While Psagot Investment House LTD Upped Holding; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Raised Its Stake

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 33.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 2,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 10,024 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 7,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.19. About 1.44 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Lennar(Len) (LEN) by 46.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 132,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 414,839 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36 million, up from 282,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Lennar(Len) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 2.39 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard(Vcsh) (VCSH) by 23,875 shares to 77,927 shares, valued at $6.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 46,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 227,844 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Quinn Opportunity Ltd Co reported 0.08% stake. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.04% or 4.64M shares in its portfolio. Blair William & Il reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Company holds 2.76 million shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Co has 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts has 24,904 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Argent Trust Communications reported 0.09% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Mcf Llc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Voya Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 141,656 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 19,226 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs accumulated 0% or 250 shares. Shelton Mngmt holds 0.25% or 3,053 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.02% or 21,591 shares.

