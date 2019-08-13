Lennar (LEN) Valuation Declined While Thiel Macro Decreased Position by $4.90 Million; As United Rentals (URI) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Koshinski Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 58.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 2,784 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 6,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $110.84. About 1.07 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 3.14 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.05M for 9.33 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa stated it has 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Incorporated Lc has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 394,695 are held by First Trust Ltd Partnership. Legal & General Public Ltd invested in 0.05% or 1.76 million shares. Scotia Incorporated accumulated 23,701 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 827 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Money Mgmt Ltd Com reported 6,701 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department reported 94,718 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company has 7.06 million shares. Moore Cap Mngmt LP reported 355,000 shares. First Washington stated it has 64,588 shares. 65,918 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Moreover, Lpl Finance Ltd has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ulysses Limited Co holds 0.97% or 218,819 shares.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lennar Corporation (LEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.93 million for 4.83 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 53,354 shares to 98,680 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 103,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).