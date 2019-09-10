Lennar (LEN) Valuation Declined While Smead Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shareholder Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Declined

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $52.93. About 1.07M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 218,971 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 1.64M shares. Cannell Peter B And invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). West Oak Ltd Liability Com invested in 32,295 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 470,385 shares. Smithfield Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Barnett And Incorporated holds 6,502 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 589,522 shares. Samlyn Capital Llc has 459,176 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corporation invested in 7,131 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 579 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.04% or 273,325 shares. Psagot House accumulated 414,839 shares. State Bank owns 4,375 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Putnam Invests Llc holds 417,669 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Montgomery Investment Mngmt has invested 3% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 73,672 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $65.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58M shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Raymond James Advsr owns 8,994 shares. Sterling Cap Management Limited Co, a North Carolina-based fund reported 74,802 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 111,877 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 4,571 shares. Riverhead Mngmt holds 134,545 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated holds 2,000 shares. Numerixs Invest stated it has 8,200 shares. 13,532 were accumulated by Proshare Lc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 7,323 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust reported 9,216 shares stake. Ameriprise holds 473,507 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital And Equity invested in 0.1% or 389,007 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited holds 17,398 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).